Rugged forklift computers makes light work of inventory tracking

Over the years, European wholesaler and services company Solar Denmark A/S has relied on rugged computing solutions developer JLT Mobile Computers to supply it with hundreds of forklift computers. So it’s little surprise that when it came time to add new forklift computers to its fleet, Solar, with the help of Danish warehouse IT specialist Codeex, again turned to JLT, selecting the vendor’s 1214P rugged forklift computer to help keep its warehouse operations running smoothly.

“The JLT computers are reliable, with great network connectivity, and they don’t need constant rebooting,” explains Leif Prüsse Lauridsen, maintenance technician at Solar, in a video case study. “What’s more—they never break down. In fact, I’ve never sent one in for repair in the four years we’ve had them.”

JLT’s computers, which are fully compatible with Solar’s existing SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) inventory control system, allow operators to track items from order right through to customer delivery. This helps Solar manage its large inventory and is a key reason managers stuck with JLT for the forklift computer upgrade.

A RELIABLE SOLUTION

Solar is a 3,000-employee sourcing and services company that serves professional contractors in the electrical, heating, plumbing, ventilation, climate, and energy solutions sectors. With warehouses in five countries delivering throughout Northern Europe and over a quarter-million SKUs (stock-keeping units) in its product portfolio, Solar relies on complete accuracy in filling next-day orders for its customers.

In fact, the Solar Denmark A/S operation requires meticulous tracking of all items at all times. Having computers mounted directly onto forklifts enables the company to follow items from the moment a customer places an order, through the logging, picking, packaging, and shipping processes and on to final delivery.

After evaluating a number of systems, Solar and Codeex selected the JLT1214P rugged forklift computer based on a combination of durability, reliability, and processing and wireless connectivity performance. Other factors that tipped the decision in the 1214P’s favor included the computer’s capability to interface with both new and legacy peripherals, and a custom BIOS (basic input/output system) toolset that allowed full utilization of the wholesaler’s SAP EWM software suite.

The JLT1214P computer’s WLAN and Bluetooth both take advantage of JLT’s built-in Planar Inverted-F Antenna (PIFA) technology, designed to provide highly reliable wireless connectivity even in environments with weak or uneven coverage, according to the manufacturer. The company also notes that the model features the self-calibrating JLT PowerTouch projective capacitive touch display technology, which provides a user-friendly touch experience similar to modern consumer devices, both with a gloved or ungloved hand.

Like all JLT systems, the JLT1214P logistics computer is built from the ground up to deliver maximum reliability and functionality in demanding environments, the manufacturer also says, adding that the unit’s compact design allows for fast, reliable, and inexpensive installation, even in small spaces.

With the JLT computers, Solar employees now have everything right at hand—computer, scanner, printer—to keep track of every item throughout the entire process.

The rollout proved to be such a success—at keeping track of stock and increasing on-time delivery in its Danish warehouses—that Solar decided to purchase additional devices for its warehouses in Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands.