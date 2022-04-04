Weber Logistics Acquires Pacific Coast Warehouse Company

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF., APRIL 04, 2022

Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics has acquired California warehousing provider, Pacific Coast Warehouse Company (PCWC). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. PCWC will be rebranded as Weber Logistics. All current PCWC employees will become Weber employees by May 1, 2022.

In addition to Weber’s continued organic growth, this acquisition adds over 600,000 square feet of prime Southern California warehousing space to its network. With the addition of PCWC facilities in Ontario, CA and Chino, CA, Weber now operates over 4 million square feet of distribution center space in California across 15 facilities.

The acquisition marries two companies with similar histories and business strategies. Like Weber, PCWC was founded in Los Angeles in the 1920s and has built a strong reputation for providing quality logistics services to customers in the food, consumer goods, wine and spirits, and chemical industries.

This PCWC acquisition comes on top of Weber’s significant organic growth. In the last year, the company has:

- Added two large Inland Empire (Southern California) distribution centers totaling 1.1 million square feet

- Added a new high-capacity port terminal in Downey, CA to host Weber’s Southern California drayage fleet operations, and direct the company’s fleet operations for all West Coast ports

- Made significant investments in e-commerce fulfillment capabilities at multiple DCs – from automated print-and-apply solutions to high-velocity conveyor systems for parcel shipments

“In the last two years, Weber has doubled its footprint as we seek to rapidly scale our omni-channel distribution network,” says company CEO, Bob Lilja. “The acquisition of PCWC brings us strong talent and added infrastructure to continue on that path. We’re combining two very complementary organizations to create a stronger logistics solution for customers, while retaining the core customer-centric philosophies shared by both companies.”

About Weber Logistics

Weber Logistics is a third-party logistics company that speeds port-to-market distribution by integrating drayage, warehousing, and final delivery into a single logistics solution. With 15 high-velocity California warehouses and its own regional truck fleet, Weber has become a leading provider of flexible, high-quality distribution solutions.

About Pacific Coast Warehouse Company

Pacific Coast Warehouse Company is a third-party logistics company that provides warehousing, final packaging, and transportation services to customers in the food & beverage, CPG, general merchandise, and chemical industries. The company has served customers in the Southern California market since its founding in 1927.