ITS ConGlobal Selects Octopi by Navis for New Intermodal Facility in Oregon

Oakland, CA — March 30, 2022 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo supply chain, today announced that ITS ConGlobal (ITSC) has selected Octopi by Navis’ cloud-based terminal operating system (TOS) for its greenfield intermodal facility, the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center, in Millersburg, Oregon.

As North America’s leading operator of intermodal and depot service terminals, ITSC was selected to manage cargo passing through the newly built 50,000-container-per-year intermodal transportation facility, which is set to open in late 2022. Centrally located in the Willamette Valley, the facility is positioned where the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, Portland Western Railroad and Interstate 5 come together, making it ideal to serve as a centralized reload center for the valley’s natural resource-based economy. The new facility will allow goods to be shipped by rail to maritime ports along Washington’s Puget Sound, decreasing traffic congestion on the interstates, especially in the Portland metro area. Among the reasons ITSC was selected for the new site is its vast experience working with Class 1 railroad customers.

For the greenfield project, ITSC needed a TOS to optimize the planning and execution of its operations and enable connectivity within its broader supply chain ecosystem. The company opted to implement Octopi, tapping into the powerful cloud-based technology and industry-leading expertise of Navis without requiring the upfront IT investment and technical expertise in order to get up and running quickly. In addition to the core planning and execution capabilities - such as EDI exchange, gate processing, yard management, rail processing and critical reporting and invoicing functions - ITSC also benefits from Octopi’s ability to integrate with ITSC’s Transportation Management System (TMS) and the Sight.IO AGS solution, ensuring peak operational performance throughout the entire cargo journey.

“In our search for a TOS for our greenfield facility in Millersburg, Octopi by Navis outshined all other options by offering a full functionality solution that we could get up and running quickly,” said Ryan Swartz, Vice President of Operations - Intermodal at ITS ConGlobal. “It was important to us to find a holistic solution capable of connecting with our automated gate system, as well as communicating in real time with our other commercial shipping partners. Navis is the right partner for us as we grow our operations in the region.”

“Intermodal transportation is becoming increasingly common as it is a great strategy for reducing freight costs and carbon footprint, among other benefits,” said Kim Kuesel, VP and General Manager, Americas, Navis. “ITS Conglobal is a demonstrated leader in intermodal and depot services and Navis looks forward to both working and growing with ITSC by providing a cloud-based TOS that connects to a larger ecosystem, and that can scale as ITSC grows their strategic presence in the region and into more inland depots with maintenance & repair capabilities.”

To learn more, visit www.navis.com and www.octopi.co.

About Navis, LP

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com.