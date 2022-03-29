Modex 2022: Matthews showcases warehouse automation innovations

Material handling technology specialist Matthews Automation Solutions offers a host of solutions to fit any company’s needs. For those looking for a centralized system control, Matthews’ next-generation warehouse execution system uses real-time data and adaptive learning to make intelligent decisions, balance workflow, eliminate bottlenecks, and increase visibility throughout a DC’s operations. The software automates and optimizes key order fulfillment tasks, such as picking, sortation, packing, and finishing.

In a bid to enhance light-directed technologies, Matthews has developed a new Lightning Pick put wall (put-to-light) equipped with the latest advances in bin illumination. A variety of light module types are available, including modules with photo-eye sensors that enable operators to confirm a put without pushing a button. Lightning Pick hardware and software allow for myriad customization possibilities that can fit any complex sortation application.

In addition, the company offers Build2Light, an economical pick-to-light solution for the error-proofing of parts picking, kitting, assembly, sequencing, and other material handling operations. Optional image viewer technology adds a monitor mounted in the work area to display assembly instructions, parts images, tool tips, and more.

Matthews also integrates autonomous mobile robots into its warehouse automation solutions. The company’s robot-assisted picking solution enables operators to concentrate on their main task—picking—without walking long distances or carrying heavy loads. (Matthews Automation Solutions, matthewsautomation.com)