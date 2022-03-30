Modex 2022: Softeon showcases software for the “warehouse of the future”

Supply chain software company Softeon has developed a suite of software solutions to support the “smart, automated warehouse of the future.” According to the company, the smart warehouse is a combination of next-generation capabilities delivered by Softeon’s integrated warehouse management system (WMS), warehouse execution system (WES), and overall supply chain execution technology platform, orchestrating and optimizing order fulfillment processes with new levels of intelligence.

At a time of growing interest in DC automation, Softeon says it offers unique approaches to material handling systems, from highly automated goods-to-person and sortation systems to mobile robots and put walls. That includes an easy-to-deploy integration layer for automation as well as direct connections to many of these picking subsystems without the need for any other software, reducing costs and improving productivity.

Some of the key components of Softeon’s smart, automated warehouse solution include a highly configurable WMS; granular real-time visibility to throughput and bottlenecks by processing area; advanced simulation-based labor planning and dynamic resource allocation; “always-on” operation mode to proactively look for opportunities and bottlenecks; “waveless” picking; and the use of RFID (radio-frequency identification), IoT (internet of things), and RTLS (real-time locator system) technologies to automate many distribution processes. (Softeon, www.softeon.com)