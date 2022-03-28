Modex 2022: Ideal Warehouse Innovation exhibits dock and warehouse solutions

Ideal Warehouse Innovation, a manufacturer and distributor of loading dock products, has introduced three new warehousing products: a ground-mounted trailer support, the “Slide-effect” dock bumper, and the “Jade” commercial air purifier system.

The tarmac around the loading dock is a risky place for workers on the ground. To minimize risk, the company developed the ground-mounted trailer support to make it possible to keep workers off the tarmac and out of harm’s way. Traditionally, a trailer stand is deployed manually by a worker in the yard. Positioned under the docked trailer’s nose, a trailer stand supports the trailer should its landing gear fail due to strain created by the forklift working within. Ideal says that its new ground-mounted trailer support (GMTS) is deployed with the push of a button. Permanently positioned in the trailer docking area, the support sits in its retracted position like a low-profile speed bump. When the trailer is docked and secured, a push of the button deploys the sturdy arms of the GMTS, which rise to support either side of the trailer’s bottom, providing extra strength and stability.

In line with its corporate safety mission, the company has also introduced its Slide-effect dock bumper, which absorbs the impact of trailers reversing into its dock position, and features a built-in sliding mechanism to limit the effect friction and abrasion have on the bumper’s life. As a trailer being loaded moves up and down with the weight of the forklift, the bumper moves with the trailer without abrasion or wear. The result is an ultra-tough long-lasting bumper that pays for itself in reduced maintenance, consistent protection, minimized dock repairs, and reduced dock closures, the manufacturer says.

Finally, the company has unveiled the Jade 2.0 commercial air purifier system. This commercial-grade air system was engineered to maximize air exchange by moving large volumes without the air drag that often occurs in other air purifiers. The top air outlet design allows air to cascade out the top and efficiently flow throughout the room while keeping the sound volume at an industry-leading low level (~55DB), the manufacturer says.

The Jade 2.0 air purification system utilizes multi-stage air purifying technologies that work together to clean, purify, and re-energize the indoor air. The multi-stage filtration system captures dust particles, pollen, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), mold, allergens, viruses, odors (like formaldehyde and smoke), bio-aerosols, nitrous oxide, and other pollutants. (Ideal Warehouse Inc., idealwarehouse.com)