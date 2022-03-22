VANDERLANDE TO SHOWCASE FUTURE-PROOF WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS AT MODEX 2022

Vanderlande, the global leader for future-proof warehouse automation solutions, today invited attendees at MODEX 2022 to visit its booth, #B5406, to learn more about the materials handling solutions relied on by many of the world’s most successful e-commerce companies and omni-channel retailers. The premier supply chain event, MODEX 2022 will be held March 28-31, 2022 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Well-known as a turn-key provider of warehouse solutions for nearly three-quarters of a century, Vanderlande’s significant global presence includes its North American operations headquartered in Atlanta. The company is owned by Toyota Industries Corporation, a distinction that can be seen in research and development efforts, product innovations and financial strength.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Vanderlande’s many transformative warehouse automation systems including:

ADAPTO: A shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system, ADAPTO allows warehouse operators to handle an unparalleled array of carton, tray and tote sizes while roaming warehouse levels and aisles independently of lift platforms. ADAPTO sequences and prioritizes orders with ease, empowering warehouses to use one-to-one and direct connect pick stations that dramatically increase the efficiency and accuracy of fulfillment operations. All of this is done on a system with a much smaller footprint than other shuttle-based systems. The result is that organizations can stock more SKUs and increase the storage density of their facilities – all while increasing the velocity of their operations.

Goods-to-Picker (GtP) Workstation: Modular in design to provide maximum flexibility and a truly lean picking process, Vanderlande’s GtP Workstations are highly intuitive and ergonomic. Customers gain dramatically improved pick performance on a system that requires minimal training and enables new operators to leverage the system in minutes. Seamlessly integrated with ADAPTO, Vanderlande’s GtP Workstations also allow for one-to-one picking and highly refined sequencing for batch or discreet approaches. Employees always know they are picking the right item in the right order.

Pallet AV: Vanderlande’s Pallet AVs (Autonomous Vehicles) make it easy for operations to improve warehouse safety and easily automate pallet movements throughout the different levels within a warehouse environment (conveyors, racking and floor). Organizations also gain greater productivity and flexibility with a smaller footprint. The Pallet AV portfolio of load carriers includes a variety of automated forklifts (AFs) and an autonomous mobile robot (AMR). These include a 2.5-ton capacity low-lift, 1.6-ton capacity stacker, and 1.2-ton capacity counterbalance model for deep stacking. Additionally, the chain pallet runner AMR is also offered for transferring pallets from conveyor to conveyor. All of Vanderlande’s Pallet AVs use Toyota’s autopilot technology perfected in vehicles used in more than 180 systems in 14 countries.

Intelligent Software: Vanderlande’s next-gen configurable software stack enables organizations to easily scale the automation of their warehouses to meet the needs of today’s consumers, enabling businesses to stay nimble and adjust quickly without making extensive software adjustments. The solution can plug-and-play or be customized to match specific warehouse processes, all while providing real-time insights. Additionally, due to its intuitive user interface, operators can be trained to do basic tasks in less than ten minutes.

“The secret is out among the world’s largest and most efficient warehouses that Vanderlande’s systems are ideally qualified to provide the throughput, reliability and flexibility that businesses need today,” said Sean Wallingford, president, warehouse solutions North America at Vanderlande. “At Vanderlande we are laser-focused on providing materials handling operations with the solutions they need – to be more efficient, cost-effective and safer – all with systems that require less training, deliver unprecedented flexibility and empower organizations to use their data for greater impact than ever before.”

The Vanderlande booth, #B5406, is located just inside of the main entrance to MODEX. Attendees are invited to stop by or can schedule time in advance to meet with Vanderlande’s materials handling experts during the event by contacting: info.us@vanderlande.com.

###

About Vanderlande: Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology. Vanderlande’s warehousing solutions are the first choice for many of the largest global e-commerce players and retailers in food, fashion and general merchandise. The company helps them to fulfill their promise of same-day delivery for billions of orders, with nine of 15 largest global food retailers relying on its efficient and reliable solutions.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 7,500 employees. The company was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies include cross-selling, product innovations, and research and development. For more information about Vanderlande, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities, please visit www.vanderlande.com.