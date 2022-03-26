a2b Fulfillment Adds Pennsylvania Distribution Center

a2b Fulfillment, a third-party provider of order fulfillment, customer care and value-added services, announced today that the company has opened a 260,089-square-foot facility in Northeastern Pennsylvania in Hanover Township near Wilkes-Barre. The site will serve as its base of operations for the Northeastern United States.

“Pennsylvania is an excellent distribution location due to its robust logistics infrastructure, skilled workforce and proximity to a large population residing in the Northeast,” said Ayal Latz, President and Owner of a2b Fulfillment. “This new location combined with our footprint in both the Southeast and West brings us closer to reaching 100% of U.S. households in 1-2 days by the most economical shipping methods.”

As the company’s seventh facility, a2b’s nationwide capacity now surpasses one-million square feet of warehouse space. The company has hired 50 employees to support the go-live phase and expects to hire an additional 50-100 associates by the end of 2022.

Located at 161 Tradeport Road in Hanover Township, the brand-new, Class A facility is truly state-of-the-art with 36’-40’ clear height ceilings, 35+ dock positions with levelers, two drive-in doors, ESFR sprinkler system, 38 trailer parking spots, 200 auto parking spots, and 6,000 square feet of office space.

a2b has invested approximately four-million dollars in automation, storage and material handling equipment in its first phase of operation. Utilizing a Very-Narrow-Aisle (VNA) racking configuration with wire-guided material handling equipment, space will be maximized resulting in a capacity of approximately 15,000 pallet positions and 25,000 forward-pick locations. Voice picking will enable pickers to work hands-free and a conveyor system will weigh, ship and route packages from packing to outbound trailers.

a2b Fulfillment is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year. The company specializes in complex order fulfillment to both consumer-direct and retail channels, including e-Commerce, Direct Response, Retail, Amazon, and more. With facilities in GA, SC, UT, PA, and Canada, a2b is positioned to provide a multi-node fulfillment solution resulting in 2-day or less shipping to over 94% of US households.

The company also offers Order Management technology capabilities, seamless integrations with popular shopping platforms and intuitive business-intelligence reporting systems. Value-Add Services, such as kitting and assembly are also provided as required. To round-out its solution, a2b offers live-agent Customer Care, 7 days per week, from its own contact centers located in GA and UT.

For more information about our programs and services, please visit www.a2bf.com or email sales@a2bf.com .