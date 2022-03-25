FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 25, 2022

VARGO® Promotes Eldred to Vice President and Growth Officer

HILLIARD, Ohio (March 25, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Art Eldred to vice president and growth officer.

Eldred joined VARGO® in 2012 as client executive, systems engineering, responsible for developing and implementing all strategic marketing plans and managing all client interactions. As vice president and growth officer, Eldred will keep the company's customer-centric strategy front and center and oversee the sales team. Additionally, as a member of the executive leadership team, he will be tasked with optimizing all things that generate revenue – from sales, marketing, business partnerships and vendor relationships.

Eldred is a supply chain professional of over 25 years. Prior to VARGO®, he worked as a global market manager and director of support services, producing leading solutions for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer markets.

“Art has been vital in VARGO®’s growth since he has joined us and his promotion is much deserved,” said Bart Cera, president and COO. “His leadership will help us continue to grow to continue to meet the needs of our clients in an everchanging fulfillment landscape.”

Eldred received his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He actively serves on the engineering college’s faculty advisory committee.

Originally from Moorestown, N.J., Eldred now lives in Upper Arlington, Ohio (ZIP Code 43220).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

