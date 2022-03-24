BSLBATT to Participate at MODEX 2022 on March 28-31 in Atlanta, GA

BSLBATT is one of the largest developers, manufacturers, and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks in China. BSLBATT supports and guides our distributors to be NO. 1 in the Replacement of Lead Acid Batteries with LiFePO4 Forklift Batteries in the local market. The company sells large quantities of industrial batteries for various equipment. It successfully collaborates with several OEM market leaders, is participating in MODEX 2022 to exhibit its Lithium-ion ceramic technology and battery solutions for the material handling industry. The trade show is occurring from March 28-31, 2022 at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

BSLBATT Full focus on material handling equipment. Lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II and III industrial forklifts and lifts: heavy duty cleaning equipment; automated guided vehicles (AGVs); airport ground support equipment and stationary and transportable energy storage systems.

BSLBATT battery supplies all 6 types of forklift batteries for nearly every industrial forklift make and model for a variety of applications. There are more than 950 battery models in its product line. BSLBATT Battery offers custom batteries for specific customer needs and applications, including specialized devices with non-standard battery compartments. The output voltage ranges from 12 volts to 400 volts.

Have you registered for Modex 2022?

BSLBATT invites attendees of the MODEX 2022 conference and exhibition to visit BSLBATT at booth C5198. There we will present our concept of the smart battery of the future and how can you better save energy costs for your forklift fleet? To set up meetings directly with BSLBATT’s team at MODEX 2022, please email inquiry@bsl-battery.com

MODEX is one of the largest expositions in North America for manufacturing and supply chain professionals, with exhibitors demonstrating their material handling, manufacturing, and logistics equipment and technologies. MODEX will feature over 850 exhibits, 160 educational sessions and 4 keynotes. For more information and to register for free admission to attend MODEX 2022, visit modexshow.com. MODEX allows attendees to connect, learn, and meet with new contacts and discover the latest trends in the material handling industry.