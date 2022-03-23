inVia Robotics Selects StreamTech Engineering for Channel Partner Agreement

Saint Louis, Missouri, March 23, 2022 - StreamTech Engineering today announced an agreement with inVia Robotics to bring next-generation goods-to-person picking solutions to new and existing StreamTech customers. As partners, inVia and StreamTech will work together to integrate AI-driven software and autonomous mobile robots with StreamTech’s best-in-class fulfillment solutions for pick and pack automation, print and apply shipping, patented automated document systems, sortation and controls integration.

The integration of Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) with the rest of StreamTech’s fulfillment automation expertise will deliver greater operational efficiencies, increase accuracy, pick speed, and optimize labor. This partnership provides a timely solution for warehouse operators looking to find innovative ways to maximize the productivity of existing labor, and keep up with surging consumer demand and growth in e-commerce.

"inVia's RAAS solution is a quick-to-deploy Goods to Person system that can help 3PLs and distributors scale much more quickly than they can with traditional Pick Modules or AS/RS Goods to Person systems. They are also easy to move when our customer's business demands a new facility. They're a perfect complement to our pack and ship modules." Bob Miller, PE - Applications Manager, StreamTech Engineering.

“We are excited to bring StreamTech’s expertise in fulfillment automation integration to the inVia Partner network. In this fast pace, growing eCommerce space, having the ability to blend inVia’s best in breed AI Driven Software Suite and goods to person robotics with StreamTech’s fulfillment expertise in tight controls and software integration will provide a full suite user experience in warehouse and intralogistics operations.,” said Kurt Nantkes, Chief Revenue Officer, inVia Robotics.

About StreamTech Engineering:

StreamTech Engineering is a material handling automation integrator for e-commerce and fulfillment companies. StreamTech has developed custom solutions for pack station automation and document insertion, dimensioning and shipping, receiving, print-and-apply, and sortation systems, as well as controls and software. Systems are assembled, integrated and debugged offsite before installation to minimize operational disruption and downtime. StreamTech’s automation systems commonly solve problems with labor allocation, throughput, customer satisfaction, cost control, and flexibility, to increase profitability and maximize throughput.

To learn more, visit www.streamtecheng.com.

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is an award-winning automation company that provides the next generation of warehouse optimization solutions. Our system leverages AI-driven software and autonomous mobile robots to help e-commerce businesses and 3PLs optimize and automate material flow across fulfillment centers.

We deliver our comprehensive automation services as a subscription and with options to use the software to optimize existing labor or to add robots to augment workforces. Our systems are built to deploy quickly and without disruption to existing operations. The results are up to 4-5X increases in productivity and accuracy rates of 99.9% - all at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation. Learn more about how we can optimize your operations at www.inviarobotics.com.

Contact: Alex Kinkade, Marketing Manager, StreamTech Engineering, www.streamtecheng.com/contact