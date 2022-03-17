EPG to Provide Key Insights to the Latest Innovations in Voice Technology

NORTHLAKE, TX – March 15, 2022 – Ehrhardt Partner Group (EPG), a leading global provider of supply chain execution and voice software solutions, today announced that industry thought leader Scott Deutsch, President, EPG Americas will be presenting “The New Wonders of Voice Technology and What Really is Possible” at MODEX 2022. Deutsch’s educational seminar will be held Monday, March 28 at 12:45 p.m. in Theater E, and again on Thursday, March 31 at 10:30 p.m. in Theater C.

EPG will also showcase two new solutions for attendees in Booth B8343, including:

- EPG ONE Suburbia Forklift Truck Optimization - A software solution that reduces forklift truck overhead by as much as 20% by utilizing mathematical modeling algorithms which optimizes distance, time, and customer service level agreement (SLA) priorities. Suburbia has proven to help customers reduce annual leasing maintenance costs, minimize deadheading (empty movements), and reduce the total number of pieces of equipment under lease. The EPG ONE Suburbia solution is offered in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and is available with one- and three-year license commitments.

- EPG ONE Checklist and Inspection - A SaaS software solution that streamlines the checklist and inspection process with Lydia Voice for a wide range of industry applications including: logistics, manufacturing, cleaning, facilities management, healthcare, and equipment maintenance. Customers can leverage a wide range of industry templates or have the option to create their own. The EPG ONE Checklist and Inspection solution is licensed in Premium, Campus, and Enterprise Editions with one- to three-year license commitments.

Additionally, EPG will release an updated version of their popular white paper, Dare to Compare, at MODEX 2022. The white paper explores seven reasons why Lydia Voice has become the #1 voice solution deployed on Android devices globally, overtaking the previous generation of voice solutions.

Exhibit visitors can experience Lydia Voice through an interactive and fully functional demo, available as a free download via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit MODEX Booth B8343.