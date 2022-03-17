Goodman Group appoints global real estate executive, Ms Hilary Spann to its Board

With an extensive background in public and private equity markets, Ms Spann is currently a senior executive at NYSE-listed Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), based in New York. There she is responsible for all aspects of the office developer, owner, and manager’s portfolio in the New York region. She was previously the Head of Real Estate for the Americas at CPP Investments and prior to that she held a number of senior real estate roles at JPMorgan in the United States.

Stephen Johns, Chairman of Goodman Group, commented “Hilary’s appointment to the Board supports Goodman Group’s global business strategy as providers of essential infrastructure in the digital era. Hilary’s international real estate and capital markets experience, combined with her energetic and future-focussed outlook, make her an excellent addition to the Board.”

Hilary Spann, commented “It’s a real honour to be appointed to the Board of Goodman. The company has an impressive global reputation as being a leader in industrial property and funds management, with a business that is focused on long term sustainability. I look forward to joining the Board and contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”

The Goodman Board now comprises 40%* internationally-based directors reflecting the global nature of Goodman’s business. The Board remains focused on complementing the existing directors with the appropriate mix of skills, gender and geographic representation, and is seeking to appoint another overseas based director later this year.

* Including the boards of Goodman Limited, Goodman Funds Management Limited and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited.