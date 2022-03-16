CII Seeks 2022 Connie Award Nominations

The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Connie Awards. Named for the container, the Connie Award has been presented since 1972 to deserving industry leaders making extraordinary contributions to the trade and transportation industry.

The September 13, 2022 Connie dinner in Long Beach, CA will be held at the Renaissance Long Beach, and the December 5, 2022 Connie luncheon will be held at the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel. Deadline for nominations for both the Connie Award as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award is April 1, 2022.

Last year’s Connie Award recipient was Eugene D. Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles. William Mongelluzzo, Senior Editor in Long Beach of the Journal of Commerce was honored with the CII Lifetime Achievement Award.

The prestigious Connie Award is considered for industry leaders whose contributions to the advancement of containerization and intermodalism are the result of innovation, entrepreneurialism and influential leadership. The Lifetime Achievement Award is considered for organizations or individuals who have played a long-standing, significant, supporting role in the industry and/ or CII.

Nominations can be submitted through the following website: https://www.containerization.org/nominations. Questions can be directed to the CII Executive Director’s office at info@containerization.org.

In addition to the awards, CII presents scholarships to deserving students studying logistics or transportation as well as academic institutions that are grooming future leaders in the industry.

About Containerization & Intermodal Institute

Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), a non-profit organization founded in 1960, promotes industry awareness, preserves the history of intermodalism, and engages scholarly interest in the field by organizing educational conferences and seminars, serving as an information resource, providing networking opportunities, offering career guidance, arranging internships and facilitating scholarships. For more information, visit www.containerization.org