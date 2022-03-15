Beckhoff Promotes Doug Schuchart to Global Intralogistics Industry Manager

Doug Schuchart will lead Beckhoff Automation’s business development efforts worldwide in distribution and fulfillment center, parcel and post applications as Global Intralogistics Industry Manager. The promotion follows Schuchart’s successful vertical industry efforts with equipment OEMs, warehouse integrators and end users in the U.S. for over five years. He will continue to report to Beckhoff USA President Kevin Barker and now also to Hans Beckhoff, Founder and Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG.

During the intralogistics and e-commerce boom in recent years, Schuchart played a critical role in winning new business and driving customer success with some of the industry’s most recognizable names such as Honeywell Intelligrated, United Sortation Solutions, Fortna, EuroSort, JBT, Swisslog and more. He also increased Beckhoff involvement in key industry groups and led the company’s efforts in the MHI Solutions Community and Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS) Industry Groups. Collaborating with product management in Germany and the U.S., Schuchart assisted in developing products aimed at the intralogistics industry, including the EP7402 EtherCAT Box with integrated controller for motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyors.

“Doug has done an incredible job exposing the top U.S. retailers and parcel companies – from Target to Amazon and beyond – to Beckhoff and EtherCAT,” Barker said. “The adoption of those technologies by major players, including being added to Walmart’s control spec, is a testament to his deep knowledge of the unique challenges those companies face. In his expanded role, Doug will be even better positioned to drive Beckhoff product development efforts and coordinate major global projects.”

A native of Eastern Pennsylvania, Schuchart joined Beckhoff USA in 2007 as a regional sales engineer before taking on the dual role of Northeast Regional Sales Manager and Material Handling & Logistics Industry Manager in 2016. Since 2019, he has focused exclusively on customers in this fast-growing industry as Material Handling & Intralogistics Industry Manager. Before Beckhoff, Schuchart held multiple management, sales and engineering roles for Delta Systems & Automation and Device Bus Integration, Inc.

“This exciting transition to Global Intralogistics Industry Manager is the culmination of my professional experience prior to and during my past 15 years at Beckhoff,” Schuchart said. “I am honored to lead strategic initiatives with all Beckhoff subsidiaries and our customers around the world. This expanded role will provide new opportunities to prove the value of our New Automation Technology in wide-ranging applications and build strong alliances between Beckhoff customers across the rapidly growing intralogistics industry.”