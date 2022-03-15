Storage Solutions Partners with EFFIMAT to Bolster Warehouse Automation Solution Set

Storage Solutions announces a partnership with Denmark-based EFFIMAT to provide integrated automation solutions to warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers across North America.

Founded in 2011, EFFIMAT specializes in producing high-speed picking, production, and distribution solutions that also incorporate flexible, high-density storage systems. Their namesake, flagship solution, Effimat® is a flexible goods-to-person and storage hybrid solution designed for companies that conduct fulfillment operations around small products with high order volumes. They also offer ClassicMat™ Vertical Lift Module (VLM) for slow-moving products and often offered with the EffiMat® for hybrid solutions. They also offer software and maintenance programs for those who integrate EFFIMAT systems, which makes their technology applicable in the 3PL, automotive, production, electronic, e-commerce, and healthcare industries.

‘We are excited to work with EFFIMAT and bring their exceptional order picking capabilities to our partners across the United States,” explained Eric McDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Storage Solutions. “The EFFIMAT team’s dedication to quality shines through with their technology and professionalism, and we can’t wait to share their capabilities with our clients.”

Dynamics are shifting around the shipment of goods across the world as SKU proliferation, increased order demands, and unprecedented labor challenges are forcing companies to re-evaluate their fulfillment operations. These shifts manifest themselves in a higher volume of smaller orders, which causes inefficiencies in operations previously configured to support pallet shipments. In finding solutions to combat these inefficiencies, a larger share of the supply chain is investing in new technologies and storage systems to accommodate this dramatic shift.

“Storage Solutions has nearly five decades of outfitting warehouses and fulfillment centers with optimized storage systems and we are thrilled to introduce our technology as a potential option for these facilities,” said Scott Morgan of EFFIMAT, Inc. “When it comes to providing a flexible solution for the management and distribution of small products, we are confident that we offer the best-in-class technology.”

The announcement comes days ahead of MODEX 2022, Material Handling Industry’s highly attended supply chain conference. If you would like to learn more about EFFIMAT’s solution set, interested to see them in action, or thinking about integrating automation options into your operations, contact a Storage Solutions expert and plan a time to meet at MODEX.