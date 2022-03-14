Lineage Logistics acquires MTC Logistics

Cold storage and logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics has acquired MTC Logistics, a cold chain services provider with four locations on or near the ports of Baltimore; Wilmington, Delaware; and Mobile, Alabama, Lineage officials said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives Lineage an additional 38 million cubic feet of capacity and more than 113,000 pallet positions in the United States, company leaders said. The four facilities will add to Lineage’s footprint of more than 400 locations worldwide, totaling more than 2 billion cubic feet of capacity across 19 countries.

MTC Logistics was a wholly owned subsidiary of Baltimore-based Hoffberger Holdings, Inc. The company provides warehousing services, including blast freezing, import/export services, case selection, transportation/port drayage, and storage between -20 degrees Fahrenheit and 40 degrees Fahrenheit.