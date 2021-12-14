Lineage Logistics expands near Port of Savannah

Cold storage giant Lineage Logistics is expanding its facility footprint near the Port of Savannah to support growth in the region, the company said Tuesday.

Company leaders said the firm plans to break ground a $62 million facility near the Georgia port that will handle fresh produce and perishable imports. The cross-dock facility will provide fumigation, packaging, and other value-added services for customers to move fresh product to markets across the Southeast. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

The logistics services provider also announced the phase one opening of its temperature-controlled warehouse on Tremont Road, adjacent to the Port of Savannah. Serving both imported and exported products, such as poultry, the facility features a 19,000-square-foot blast freezer, boxing room, and customs brokerage capabilities to “provide streamlined processing in and out of the port,” company officials said.

“We are thrilled to see Lineage’s significant investment in further strengthening our port infrastructure,” Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer for Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), said in a press release. “Additional capacity to support our growth will be a benefit to [the] port community as a whole.”

Combined, the two facilities expand Lineage’s presence in the market by more than 500,000 square feet of capacity. In total, the company’s network will span four facilities in Savannah, with 12 facilities across the state of Georgia.