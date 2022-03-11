Nextbrain Technologies pitches in react js development

BANGALORE, MARCH 11, 2022 /Press release Nextbrain/--

User interface design is one of the most well-known and important aspects of software development, and it concerns itself with the development of things that a user interacts with. Many technologies are used in UI design, and React.js is one of them. React.js is an open source Javascript library that can easily manipulate the web page's code, that is the document object model(DOM) and can change the user interface and its behavior in real time. This makes the UI far more functional and attractive. The technology was made available by Meta(formerly Facebook) in 2011 but since 2015 it has become open source, and has a huge community support among developers. It is widely regarded for its real time DOM manipulation capabilities.

UI design is one of the most important things when it comes to the success of the product, with as far as 90% of people abandoning a website for having a bad UI. The real time DOM manipulation or essentially webpage manipulation is done by creating a virtual DOM(or webpage) in the cache memory where the rules of change are written by the programmer. The React.js library then renders components that change. Built to sufficiently reuse code wherever possible, React.js developers can help you solve high level front end requirements in an effective manner. It is also well known for its speed and performance metrics which are very important in the web development community. It is regarded equally if not more powerful than Angular.js and Vue.js which are similar technologies.

All React.js development services use server-side rendering and it can conveniently be used on the server side as well as it can be used on the client side. It is also easy to integrate with other frameworks. React.js is not to be confused with React native, which is an app development framework based on similar architecture that helps developers build cross platform mobile apps.

Mr.Saran, Founder and CEO of Nextbrain says that, “React.js is one of the best technologies that can change the layout of a webpage in real-time, and hence we have focused our efforts to meet client expectations in this technology”.

Clients prefer a React.js development company to build their single page websites as it is one of the most versatile tools in the UI design industry. It is also immensely popular in building ecommerce web applications as it reduces memory consumption and increases performance of the websites. Since it is open source and is supported by one of the biggest tech companies in existence, many clients use it to support their long-term business goals. Nextbrain primarily thus uses this technology heavily in all front end project requests.

About Nextbrain

Nextbrain was founded in 2016 and is the top ReactJS development company

in Bangalore, India. It also has offices in the United States and Canada. It serves clients around the world with design expertise. It has made sure that whatever is delivered to the client is the best when it comes to both market value and customer experience. Apart from user interface design, the company is known for its application development experience in mobile devices. It also hosts an in-house UX design team, which handles user experience needs for every application and UI design program. The company has worked with many clients from startups to enterprise level.