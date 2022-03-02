The Shippers Group selects Zethcon as warehouse software partner

Lombard, Ill. (March 2, 2022) — Zethcon Corporation (www.zethcon.com) announces the selection of the company’s flagship software, Synapse WMS, by The Shippers Group, a leading third-party logistics provider. The warehouse management system (WMS) provides the strong out-of-the-box feature set The Shippers Group needs to support growth of their warehousing operations, which span over 5.4 million square feet across 12 locations.

The Shippers Group chose Synapse WMS to support the continued growth of their business in existing categories and to help diversify into e-commerce fulfillment. The platform offers extensive functionality in a highly configurable package to meet the complex and evolving needs of 3PL warehouse operations, with little to no customization.

“Zethcon is a widely used resource in our industry, and that proven track record makes us confident that they are the right partner to support the growth we expect,” said Rob Doyle, President, The Shippers Group. “Synapse WMS equips us with better inventory control, flexibility and intuitive dashboards and performance reporting so that we can provide superior service to our customers and adapt to their fast-changing requirements with ease.”

Synapse WMS is designed for simple set up and easy rollout, both at initial implementation and for 3PLs onboarding new clients. To further streamline data connectivity and end-to-end integration, the Zethcon Managed Integration Services (MIS) division provides a complete solution and speed to market advantage, especially valuable benefits for 3PL providers that depend on software integration with both internal and external customer systems to share data critical to managing orders, inventory and shipping.

“Synapse WMS is really built for customers like The Shippers Group – 3PLs positioned for growth and in need of a robust yet flexible solution to allow them to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon. “The system delivers on the security, support and continuous enhancements that these operations need to scale.”

Synapse WMS has regularly scheduled releases of upgraded features and functionalities, based on real-world input from customers. The latest major release, Version 3.0, further expanded the system’s capabilities to optimize order fulfillment, tracking and billing, and provided faster, easier data sharing through improved API integrations.

About Zethcon

Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL and distribution markets. The company’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package, capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships.

About The Shippers Group

The Shippers Group is a leading national third-party logistics company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with distribution facilities in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia totaling 12 locations and over 5.4 million square feet of space. In addition to warehousing and transportation services, the company provides contract packaging and e-commerce fulfillment to the food, consumer goods and automotive industries. The Shippers Group was founded in 1901 and today employs over 1,500 associates nationwide. For more information, visit www.theshippersgroup.com.