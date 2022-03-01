Erie-based Logistics Plus donates $500,000 to aid employees in Ukraine, is raising more

We here at Logistics Plus and most of the rest of the world are incredibly concerned and heartbroken with what is going on in Ukraine right now.

This all hits close to home for us since we have nearly 50 employees in Ukraine, primarily based in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of about 240,000 people in the western portion of that country.

A few of our employees have gotten out and gone to Romania or Poland, but most don’t want to leave or can’t leave. Many want to fight or stay with their families.

So, to support our employees and their families, Logistics Plus has set up a fundraising website to raise money for food, lodging, whatever they need. Our owner, Jim Berlin, has seeded the fund with $500,000, and the goal was to raise another $50,000 or more. I’m happy to report the response has been phenomenal, and we’re already over that goal, but we can always use more.

Again, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our Ukraine team, and we are thankful to everyone around the world who has offered money, accommodations, and prayers.

So, if anyone out there would like to help our folks in Ukraine or read updates on their status, they can visit lpukrainerelief.com.