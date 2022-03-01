Kamps, Inc. Acquires Denver-Based L&R Pallet Service, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, March 1, 2021 – Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”), the nation’s leading pallet solutions provider, is pleased to announce that on February 28, 2022 it acquired Denver-based L&R Pallet Service, Inc. (“L&R Pallet”). L&R Pallet specializes in new and recycled pallet solutions. L&R Pallet also provides full-scale carboard, plastic, and aluminum recycling services through its EnviroCycle brand. L&R Pallet serves businesses across the entire state of Colorado from its single asset-based location in northeast Denver. The acquisition expands Kamps’ footprint in the Colorado market to two locations, and builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing customer-centric pallet solutions on a national scale.

L&R Pallet was established in 1974 by Larry and Doris Ruder. Since then, L&R Pallet has grown to become the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler & manufacturer in the Rocky Mountain Region. This growth can be attributed to L&R Pallet’s unwavering focus on adding value to both customers and the local community. Since 1994, L&R Pallet has been under second generation Ruder leadership; with James and Carine Ruder as the owners. L&R Pallet has 110 employees, 180 trailers, and manages over 2.2 million pallets per year. The owners, and all employees, will be staying on-board.

“It is very exciting to have the entire L&R team join the Kamps family of companies.” Said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps. He also added “The additional support and services that we now possess strengthen our capabilities to better serve our diverse customer base in the Colorado market.”

“The addition of L&R to our Kamps Team is exciting. James’ father started one year after myself. To see what he, James, and Carine built is a testament to the rewards of great customer service, and a culture of an employee focused business.” said Kamps, Inc. CEO, Bernie Kamps. He also added “James and Carine have taken the business to new heights and have grown to be the largest pallet company in the Denver market. We all eagerly look forward to the future together.”

“We see the decision to join Kamps as the next step in our continuous effort at being the premier pallet provider in the Colorado market. We are excited to have all of their new tools in our toolbelt and look forward to being able to provide even better products and solutions to our loyal customers.” Said L&R Pallet Service, Inc. owner, James Ruder. He also added “L&R Pallet has a strong reputation as an industry leader dedicated to the care and development of its team members. We believe this reputation will continue to flourish under the Kamps banner.”

The addition of L&R Pallet grows Kamps’ asset-based locations to 49 locations across five regions. With one location already in the Colorado market, this addition strengthens Kamps’ ability to reach more supply chains directly with its customer-centric pallet solutions. L&R Pallet’s EnviroCycle services will also aid Kamps in further expanding their environmental sustainability impacts. The additional assets, inventory, and systems, will provide customers from both organizations in the region with a superior experience.

About Kamps, Inc.

Kamps, Inc. is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet solutions to customers since 1975. Kamps specializes in supplying high quality recycled pallets, new custom pallets, and comprehensive pallet recycling services to diverse supply chains across the nation. With over 400 locations in its pallet network and 49 asset-based locations, Kamps is the national leader in customer-centric pallet solutions.

To learn more about Kamps, Inc. visit https://www.kampspallets.com/

About L&R Pallet Service, Inc.

L&R Pallet Service, Inc., based in Denver, is a full-service pallet company specializing in new and recycled pallet solutions. Established in 1974, L&R Pallet has a long and rich history of serving customers and the local community in Denver - and throughout the entire state of Colorado. L&R Pallet is the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler & manufacturer in the Rocky Mountain Region, managing over 2.2 million pallets annually.

To learn more about L&R Pallet, visit https://lrpallet.com/