Phoenix Industrial is Hot Everywhere - GO Industrial Buys Land in East & West Phoenix for 1.28M s.f.

PHOENIX, February 24, 2022 – Phoenix-based GO Industrial has purchased land parcels on each side of metro Phoenix for the development of more than 1.28 million square feet in two fully speculative, Class A industrial projects: GO | 99 North and GO | AZ Ave.

Representing the broad demand for Phoenix industrial space, the projects are located at Buckeye Road and 99th Avenue in Phoenix’s West Valley, and along Arizona Avenue, near Germann Road and just south of the Loop 202 freeway in Chandler, Arizona, in Phoenix’s East Valley.

The West Valley project is GO | 99 North, a single building totaling 1.1 million square feet on 70 acres. It is the continuation of GO Industrial’s 1.3-million-square-foot GO | 99 industrial project, now under development at the same intersection. Together, the two projects will bring a total of 2.4 million square feet to the market.

The East Valley project is GO | AZ Ave, also a single building, totaling 181,655 square feet on 10 acres and representing GO Industrial’s debut in the East Valley submarket.

“Phoenix has demand swelling on many levels and across numerous submarkets, and we plan accordingly with projects that are diversified in location, product size and function,” said GO Industrial Managing Partner Robert Guerena. “Our two latest projects reflect the requirements of their own unique submarkets, with GO | 99 North targeting the global industrial users of the established West Valley

and GO | AZ Ave responding to demand from the East Valley’s rapidly emerging and highly innovative middle market.”

GO | 99 North will feature 40’ clear height, concrete truck courts, 217 trailer and 1,315 auto parking stalls. It is scheduled to break ground during the third quarter of 2022. GO | AZ Ave. will feature 32’ clear height, concrete truck courts, 53 trailer and 212 auto parking stalls. It is scheduled to break ground during the second quarter of 2022.

Both projects will be delivered AC ready, and both land sites were purchased from private individuals for a collective price of approximately $40 million.

Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel of Cushman and Wakefield represented GO Industrial in the GO | 99 North land acquisition. Cooper Fratt and John Werstler of CBRE represented the company in the GO | AZ Ave land buy.

The architect for both projects is DLR Group. General contractors have not yet been selected.

About GO Industrial

GO Industrial is “Industrial Unboxed” – delivering forward-thinking strategies for the development, acquisition and management of industrial and e-commerce real estate. Focusing on high-growth and core logistics markets in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Northern and Southern California, GO Industrial projects are design-focused, locally driven and constructed to support modern e-commerce and logistics uses. Advantages of a GO property include a location-first site selection and industry-leading building features that help employees perform at an optimal state of productivity and wellness. To learn more or to discuss new project opportunities, visit www.GOIndustrial.net.