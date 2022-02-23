East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Announces New Location Near Port of Baltimore

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry announced today that it is building a new facility located near the Port of Baltimore in the Tradepoint Atlantic Logistics Center at Sparrows Point. The facility is expected to be complete and ready for use in June 2022.

“We’re thankful to our partners at Tradepoint and the Port of Baltimore who helped us make a smooth transition into the Baltimore market,” said East Coast Warehouse CEO Jamie Overley. “This new facility – our second in the market – will allow us to expand our foothold, improve productivity, maximize flexibility and offer an increased speed to customers in the Mid-Atlantic market.”

Located 8.6 miles from the Port of Baltimore, the new facility comprises 175,000 square feet of warehousing space on 17.75 acres of land, with capacity to park and store 110 trailers and containers. The facility, which will be entirely temperature-controlled, will be dedicated to public refrigerated warehousing solutions as well as its East Coast CES services, which will perform the following exams on-site:

•U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspections

•U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agriculture Quarantine Inspections (AQI) and Tailgate Exams

•Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) and Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET)

•Manifest Exam Team (MET)/Trade Compliance Exams

“Tradepoint Atlantic’s location in the Mid-Atlantic is the perfect place for ECW’s newest facility, providing for their continued growth in the region,” said Marc Salotti, Managing Director of Tradepoint Atlantic. “The movement of goods through our country’s ports has never been more challenging than it is today, and this announcement is another example of how world-class companies at Tradepoint Atlantic play a critical role in helping to facilitate the relief of quickly evolving supply chain pressures. We look forward to many years of growth and success with East Coast Warehouse here in Sparrows Point.”

This will be the second location for the company in Baltimore, following its acquisition last year of Temp-Distribution located on the I-95 corridor just outside the Port of Baltimore. The acquisition combined with East Coast CES services will enable the company to offer its full suite of warehousing, transportation, brokerage, and Centralized Examination Services to the Mid-Atlantic market.

“We welcome this second East Coast Warehouse facility to the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “Big things are happening in and around Baltimore and Tradepoint Atlantic is a huge part of it. Bringing in one of the leading temperature-controlled food and beverage logistics providers with their newest warehouse/distribution center will further add to our refrigerated cargo capabilities. More distribution centers mean more ships, more commerce, and more jobs.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome East Coast Warehouse & Distribution to Baltimore County, and I am grateful to see this business investing even more in our region, with more jobs for our working families,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “With yet another growing business planting its flag at Sparrows Point, I am proud to see Tradepoint Atlantic continuing to grow into a thriving economic engine for our entire state.”

