Kevin Rowles to Transition to CEO Role, Nathan Storey Appointed Storage Solutions President

Storage Solutions Inc. (SSI) announces that current President/CEO Kevin Rowles will transition to focus solely on his role as CEO as the company appointed Nathan Storey as its new acting President.

Rowles has been with Storage Solutions for 25 years and has served as President since 1995. He assumed the CEO role from Founder Craig McElheny in November 2020 when the company began partnering with private equity firms Merit Capital Group and MFG Partners. His transition to solely focus on the CEO role will allow him more time to form partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and long-term strategies.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Nathan’s caliber to promote from within our organization to become our new President. Over his 15-year tenure with Storage Solutions, he has challenged himself to learn, understand, and in many cases enhance many of the tools and processes that we use today,” explained Rowles. “His entrepreneurial spirit and leadership acumen will allow us to advance our strategic goals of progressive growth and sustained achievement. For many reasons, I am excited and proud of this announcement.”

“For me, this is an inspiring time to be a part of the Storage Solutions family,” explained McElheny. “I am proud of how far this company has come since we were selling storage lockers back in 1978. Now, we are one of our industry leaders because of the team we’ve built, the processes we’ve put in place, and the dedication and trust we all have with each other.”

Storey has been with Storage Solutions since 2006, serving as an Account Manager, Project Manager, Operations Manager, and Vice President of Operations. In February 2021, Storey was promoted to Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw the company’s overall operations, including the company’s growing logistics, purchasing, and installation divisions, and is also the point person behind the company’s internal sales operations and technology.

“I am humbled to accept this role after the company has achieved five consecutive record-breaking years of growth,” said Storey. “We have an amazing culture, a foundation of success, and we will continue to look forward to the future with a growth mindset. We have much work to do, but I am confident we have the team in place to accomplish our goals.”

Founded in 1978 as Penco Products of Indiana, Storage Solutions has grown to be a leader in integrating material

handling and automation solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. Since being named

President of SSI in 1995, Rowles has overseen the company’s headquarters relocations to Westfield in 1998 and again in

2008, the opening of its Kansas City office in 2002, its transition to becoming an ESOP in 2013, and its acquisition in

2020. Along the way, the SSI has also launched a used equipment purchasing, installation, national sales accounts,

logistics, solutions development, and project management divisions.

“We have an amazing leadership team in place, and we will continue to grow based on sound, strong decision-making,”

explained Storey. “I look forward to working with Kevin in his new capacity and am thrilled that our team has such a

bright future ahead of us.”

For more information on Storage Solutions, visit www.storage-solutions.com.