Terminal Cuenca del Plata Expansion Plans Include N4 SaaS to Modernize and Optimize Operations

Oakland, CA — February 23, 2022 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo supply chain, today announced that Terminal Cuenca del Plata (TCP) has signed a subscription agreement with Navis for its N4 SaaS offering. The implementation of N4 SaaS, along with several optimization solutions will increase efficiency and enhance TCP’s overall operations, reaching new standards and allowing scalability as the terminal undergoes a landmark expansion plan.

TCP, owned by terminal operator Katoen Natie, is situated on the coast of Uruguay in Montevideo and serves as a regional hub for cargo originating in Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Southern Brazil, currently moving over 500,000 TEUs. With a focus on developing the Port of Montevideo into the main logistics platform of the Southern Cone, managing and operating a specialized container terminal that can satisfy the ever-increasing demands of today’s international trade and transportation, TCP and the Port Authority of Uruguay recently announced a significant investment agreement. The investment of more than $450 million includes the construction of a second container yard and quay wall, increasing the capacity to load and unload to more than 2.75 million TEU per year, almost three times its current capacity.

In preparation of this milestone expansion, TCP signed a N4 SaaS subscription agreement to implement N4, including Navis’ Optimization modules - Expert Decking, PrimeRoute and Vessel Autostow - as well as N4 Billing, and Navis Smart Applications such as OpsView and Berth Window Management. The terminal also signed on for Navis Managed Services, including managed upgrades, application and EDI maintenance. Under the comprehensive SaaS umbrella, TCP will have access to all the capabilities of N4 without the associated costs and complexities of deploying, maintaining and managing it. In addition to tapping into Navis’ expertise via Managed Services, Navis will also host the system and deliver a production and test environment as well as a cloud-to-cloud disaster recovery solution.

“TCP is undergoing an important expansion plan and therefore is searching for a new TOS that could enhance their overall operations and reach new standards” said Kim Kuesel, VP and GM of the Americas at Navis. “A subscription model will allow them to implement what is needed now with the possibility of scaling up as expansion plans come to fruition, future-proofing operations as new N4 versions are rolled out.”

“Our terminal will be state-of-the-art when our expansion project is complete and we need our operations to function on a level that matches that,” said Vincent Vandecauter, CEO of TCP. “Partnering with Navis will ensure that we’re growing our operations at scale while also being future-thinking by implementing cloud solutions that will help to carry us into the next phase of our terminal operations.”

About Navis, LP

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com.