Shaman Ahuja to Lead Axele TMS to New Era Focused on Growth and Innovation

Dallas, TX—February 22, 2022 —Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that Shaman Ahuja, Senior Director – Product Management, from parent company Optym will lead the team at Axele. In this role, Shaman will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations, driving growth, and seeking investment capital.

“With Axele, our mission is to bring our optimization technology to a larger segment of the truckload industry and empower smaller carriers to compete and grow more effectively than ever before,” said Shaman Ahuja. “Longer term, we plan to apply this intelligence to new solutions and create new value for an even wider portion of the transportation industry beyond FTL operations.”

Shaman has been working with Optym and its business units for almost a decade. He brings strong leadership skills and experience in building robust, longer-lasting relationships with customers and helping them unlock more value from technology solutions. His goal for the company is to solve real problems for real people through simple and modern technology. He is reorganizing the teams at Axele to be more customer-centric, guiding team members to build lasting relationships with clients and making a more significant impact on customers' lives.

“The focus until now has been to invest in product development to bring the Axele technology to maturity, which is now complete,” added Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Optym. “We are in a new phase of the company now, focused on growth and expansion, and commercialization of the now ready product, which Shaman will spearhead.”

Previously, Shaman worked in various roles at parent company Optym. He served as a senior software engineer, principal designer, development manager, product development director, and product design director. For the past two years Shaman was the Director of Delivery at Amadeus, where he managed customer-facing teams and led implementations to increase customer engagement and profitability. He will now bring these skills and initiatives to Axele.

Before Optym, he worked as a technology analyst at Goldman Sachs. Shaman received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.