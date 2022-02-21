DHL Supply Chain taps ReverseLogix to deliver returns management solution for eCommerce customers

Westerville, OH, February, 21, 2022 – DHL Supply Chain, the global and North American contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL Group, has selected ReverseLogix, the only provider of end-to-end returns management systems (RMS) for B2C and B2B enterprises, as its primary solution for managing e-commerce returns.

DHL Supply Chain experienced impressive growth in its eCommerce business sector in 2021, highlighted by a 15 percent growth rate during Peak Season over the previous year. The rate of returns skyrocketed in 2021 with national retail returns surging 78%, to more than $761 billion according to the National Retail Federation. For DHL, this surge correlated to substantial growth in returns volume as well, compared to 2020.



With ReverseLogix, DHL Supply Chain is delivering on its mission to provide its customers with a best-in-class suite of e-commerce solutions, with the market’s only end-to-end, purpose-built RMS that connects and enhances the entire returns ecosystem – enabling companies to streamline return requests, logistics, inventory and processing, connecting every point in the return lifecycle, all through an intuitive and flexible SaaS platform. By leveraging ReverseLogix’ platform and its in-depth functionality for receiving, inspecting, and processing returns and exchanges – DHL Supply Chain can customize its offerings to meet its customers’ unique requirements.

“Returns have rapidly evolved into a critical factor in satisfying today’s e-commerce customers prompting retailers to seek out partners like DHL Supply Chain to help implement and execute efficient, fast and cost-effective returns,” said Chris Blickhan, Vice President of Development, eCommerce, DHL Supply Chain. “The selection of ReverseLogix positions DHL Supply Chain as a leader in establishing and operating e-commerce returns that further enables us to scale our portfolio to all retail players with maximum impact and minimum disruption.”

Retailers transitioning to a centralized returns management system through a leading third party logistics provider like DHL Supply Chain, free up resources to instead focus on core functions while managing returns in a way that supports sustained e-commerce growth.



DHL employees can access ReverseLogix from a variety of devices, leveraging automated workflows to process returns more quickly while following consistent rules and policies. A 360-degree view of returns will help logistics leaders pinpoint issues fast, track key metrics, report results to customers and ensure exceptional levels of service.

“Industry leaders like DHL Supply Chain recognize that a returns management system is an essential piece of the supply chain technology stack,” said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. “Optimized returns services are now a requirement for any enterprise aiming to elevate omni-channel fulfillment. We are thrilled to support DHL’s visionary goals in a shifting market.”

