Modern Terminals Limited Strengthens Operational Excellence with Navis N4 Upgrades

Oakland, CA — February 16, 2022 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo supply chain, today announced that Modern Terminals Limited has completed its upgrade of Navis’ N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) in Hong Kong and DaChan Bay. As a premier terminal operator in the region, Modern Terminals selected Navis N4 to optimize terminal operations in order to provide high quality services to customers and other users of the terminals.

Modern Terminals has been a pioneer in the container terminal industry in Hong Kong and mainland China since it opened Hong Kong’s first purpose-built container-handling facility in 1972. Today, it owns and operates container terminals at Kwai Tsing Container Port in Hong Kong and DaChan Bay Terminals in the Pearl River Delta. The ports in Hong Kong and DaChan Bay have a total of 42 quay cranes and 146 RTGs, handling more than 6.5 million TEUs on an annual basis.

With an aggressive implementation timeline, Modern Terminals and Navis worked closely together to bring the terminals online with a modernized system to support its complex and vast operations. Due to international COVID travel restrictions, the go-lives were supported remotely by Navis’ Professional Services team which delivered a smooth and quick implementation, improving the terminals’ time to value.

“Our TOS is one of the keys to delivering high levels of productivity and efficiency in our operations,” said Michael Yip, Chief Innovation Officer of Modern Terminals Limited. “With the updated system in place, we are well positioned to not only meet the needs of our shipping line customers today but also support our future plans to bring in more digital initiatives to our terminals in Hong Kong and DaChan Bay.”

“During a high stakes environment for the global supply chain industry, we are thrilled to work together with the Modern Terminals team to further advance its terminal operations and reach its business goals with the latest version of N4,” said David Houser, VP and GM of Asia-Pacific at Navis. “With our intelligent TOS connecting the dots throughout the terminals, Modern Terminals has all the data it needs at its fingertips to make real time business decisions; building its reputation as a reliable gateway to keep cargo flowing smoothly in the region.”

