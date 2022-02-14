HAI ROBOTICS 1st demo center in Europe live at Log!Ville

HAI ROBOTICS is seeing its intelligent warehousing solution HAIPICK system presented for the first time in Europe by its global partner and renowned system integrator Savoye. The HAIPICK system that pioneered totes-to-person material handling is showcased at Log!Ville, a demonstration center that promotes innovative logistics solutions in Belgium.

First HAIPICK Demo Center in Europe

This is a major move symbolizing the joint efforts to promote more efficient goods-to-person warehousing logistics solutions by the two parties who have teamed up for consolidated benefits for global warehouse operators.

The HAIPICK system is an innovative logistics solution that uses autonomous case-handling robot (ACR) to collect cases and take them to a goods-to-person picking station. The brand-new solution combines ACRs that pick and place totes and cartons from 5 to 7-meter shelves with Savoye's own systems, such as the X-PTS pick stations.

The HAIPICK solution is a flexible and scalable solution that benefits from a fast installation time. According to Savoye, it is incredibly quick to install a HAIPICK system. The demo installation was up and running within a week. The demo consists of two 4.2-meter-high shelves, a robot, and a picking station – not full-scale, but large enough to demonstrate how it works and the benefits it offers.

The solution is intended for medium-sized and large companies with slow and mid-paced picking operations involving average to large numbers of SKUs. In other words, this is the market segment between manual picking and shuttle systems. One of the most significant advantages is that the system is scalable and can grow as the company grows.

Strategic Partnership

In September 2021, HAI ROBOTICS and Savoy announced a strategic partnership to make automated warehouse technology accessible to the supply chain in Europe and other parts of the world. The partnership leverages Savoye's expertise in supply chain and warehouse automation and HAI ROBOTICS range of solutions for goods-to-person, meeting high-performance needs of warehouses and factories.

HAIPICK facts

- Rapid deployment time & 100% success rate – Full compliance with local EU regulations & CE standards, more than 300 successful deployments.

- Efficiency & accuracy – 300% throughput improvement, real estate optimization, 99.9% accuracy.

- Reliability & sustainability – Existing sites running for 3 years, annual asset maintenance.

- Flexibility & scalability – Easy-to-scale from few robots to hundreds of robots; integration with other autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and other warehouse management software.

You can visit Log!Ville and see the demo installation live.

For more information, visit www.hairobotics.com

About Savoye

A world leader in the design, manufacture (Europe and USA) and integration of intralogistics machines and automated-robotic systems and the publishing of Supply Chain Execution software solutions, Savoye offers a complete range of solutions meeting the needs of logistics organizations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and large accounts.

Savoye has a huge portfolio of solutions across 40 countries that combine hardware and software according to customer needs such as manual, semi-mechanized, mechanized, highly automated, or robotic installations.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up six subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the United States, United Kingdom and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. With more than 1,300 team members, the company has acquired over 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control, and warehouse management.