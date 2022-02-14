Siemens Offers Turnkey Logistic Solutions for Material Handling Processes at MODEX 2022

Displays include hardware automation and software solutions specific to today’s material handling / intralogistics challenges

Siemens will exhibit at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31, 2022. MODEX is the premier supply chain event, attracting industry professionals from across the globe.

Highlights will include the new SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE, designed for ultra-low-voltage applications, in a demonstration of an automated guided vehicle (AGV). Also featured will be the new SINAMICS G115D, a recently released distributed drive system, specifically designed for conveyor applications.

Displays in the Siemens booth will include drives for motion control, material handling and intralogistics applications that are controlled by SIMATIC PLCs with unified HMI panels

and integrated safety, all programmed in the Siemens Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) Portal. Additional topics in the booth include Industrial Edge and cybersecurity.

Another highlight will focus on a project Siemens recently completed for a customer in Kentucky. Siemens supplied a fully automated mega warehouse with 200,000 pallet positions as a turnkey project which distributes laundry and home care products to 60% of the U.S. market, with all logistics operations performed at this production site. The benefits Siemens offered, in addition to all mechanical deliveries, include a modular automation standard by SIMATIC, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMOGEAR standard components and INTRALOG TIA software modules resulting in increased delivery reliability (on-time and defect-free.)

In the booth, Siemens technical experts will be available for hands-on demonstrations and to answer questions. Editors are welcome to stop by.

For specific product information and inquiries, send an e-mail to:

mc.us@siemens.com