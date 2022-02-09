Advance Storage Products Recognized By MHEDA As A Most Valuable Supplier For 2022

February 9, 2022

Huntington Beach, CA – Advance Storage Products has earned the MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for achievements in 2021. The MVS Award is granted by the industry’s trade association, MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) to less than 10% of all member companies. This industry Award recognizes companies who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their distributor network, their employees, and their community.

To qualify for the MVS Award, Advance Storage Products was required to meet a series of criteria in several areas important to the distributor companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an on-going commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients must provide documentation of active participation in a program that “gives back.”

“As a market leader in structural rack solutions, we are honored to be designated as a Most Valuable Supplier by MHEDA. Our dedicated Distributor Support Team is united by our five core values: Trust, Quality, Improvement, Care, and Collaboration. These help us focus on our customer relationships and make decisions driven by customer needs. Our goal is to simplify the implementation of complex storage solutions and increase profitability for our distributors.” – Jeff Howard, Vice President Sales & Marketing

Advance Storage Products provides large scale structural pallet racking solutions in all product configurations, including single selective, double deep reach, pushback, drive-in, pick tunnels, pick modules, pallet flow and carton flow systems. Advance brings over 100,000,000 lbs. of steel production capacity per year and routinely ships projects in excess of $5,000,000, on time and on budget. www.advancestorageproducts.com

“Achieving the MVP Award demonstrates a company’s dedication to constantly improving the material handling industry. It is an honor and privilege for MHEDA to have so many companies achieve this award that requires continual improvement in customer and employee satisfaction and never-ending education of our industry throughout your organization.” Tom Albero, 2022 MHEDA Chairman.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business and provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking, and best practices. www.mheda.org