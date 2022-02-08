Distribution Performance Solutions Announces Wonil Gregg As

Phoenix, Az. (February 8, 2022) - Distribution Performance Solutions (DPS), a leading provider of material handling solutions, announced the appointment of Wonil Gregg as the Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement. In this role he will lead the organization’s sales, business development, and marketing teams.https://dcperform.com/announcing-wonil-gregg-as-vice-president-of-customer-experience-and-engagement/
