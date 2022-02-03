KPI 2021 VALUE PARTNER AWARD WINNER

KPI Integrated Solutions is honored to announce that we have won the Geek+ 2021 Value Partner Award. These awards recognize partners that have made extraordinary accomplishments over the past year. Specifically, KPI won one of the Americas Partner of the Year Award for playing a crucial role in expanding Geek+’s scale, speed to market, and end customer success through integrated goods-to-person, sorting, and moving applications.

According to Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geek+, “Our distribution partners serve a fundamental role in driving adoption of Geek+’s robots, automation, and AI-driven solutions in the global market. They have put forward great effort in extending Geek+’s solutions to new horizons and creating value for the market, and we are honored to recognize their extraordinary commitment.”

We are proud to work with such influential and talented partners like Geek+, and we look forward to continuing our partner relationships into 2022. It’s partners like Geek+ that allow us to relentlessly pursue the right solutions for our clients.