Endura-Veyor, Inc. Automates Empty Box Removal from Picking & Receiving, Repack and Kitting Stations

Alpena, MI (February 2022) – In 2018, corrugated boxes made up for the largest single product category of municipal solid waste in the United States. A staggering 33.3 million tons were generated, and as surges in e-commerce demands continue steadily, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Highly functional spaces such as production, receiving, picking, packing, repackaging, and kitting stations demand highly focused workers in order to keep up with pressing demands. Great volumes of empty boxes, cartons, or OCC (old corrugated cardboard) rapidly accumulate in functional workspaces and can distract workers from accomplishing the task at hand. Without a proper solution, productivity takes a massive hit as labor time is allocated to the manual transportation and discarding of empty boxes.

Endura-Veyor, Inc.’s impressive Empty Box Removal System is specifically designed to automate and streamline the transportation, compaction, and storage of cardboard packaging waste to meet the operational needs of fast-paced warehouse, distribution center, 3PL, and manufacturing environments. Packaging, repackaging, kitting, and picking workspaces are made more efficient, as empty boxes or cartons are conveyed from generation points to collection areas, eliminating the hassle and potential danger of OCC overcrowding and accumulation.

Automated transportation of packaging waste eliminates empty box build-up and congestion from work areas, keeping distractions at bay and workers focused, which ultimately improves worker safety and line efficiency. Workers can simply set it and forget it by placing empty boxes on the conveyor belt and return to the task at hand.

A full system removes empty boxes from work stations, eliminates manual breakdown, compaction, and transportation of boxes through automation, and when integrated with a baler, saves haul frequency and costs. Turn your waste stream into a revenue stream! Compacting empty cardboard boxes increases collection point or bale density, which often results in a higher return price from paper mill brokers so you can generate income from your investment.

Manage your OCC boxes through automation! Keep your workers focused, workspaces functional, and production lines efficient. Want to see Endura-Veyor’s game-changing Empty Box Removal System at work? Click here! Get in touch with a helpful professional by emailing sales@endura-veyor.com and learn more about this solution by clicking here.

ABOUT US

Endura-Veyor, Inc. is a leading US manufacturer of high-quality Container dumpers, hinged steel belt, drag chain, fabric belt, and magnetic separator conveyors, and other ancillary equipment used in scrap or loose material handling, recycling, manufacturing, and distribution. Endura-Veyor manufactures equipment to meet the performance requirements of each application through an experienced engineering staff. The foundation of our innovative business model maintains flexibility and agility to provide equipment designed to meet the customer’s specific needs and site requirements. In addition to high quality products Endura-Veyor supplies a full range of replacement parts with the most common components in stock and ready for next day delivery. Endura-Veyor supplies equipment, parts, and service through the industry’s best system integrators and distributors throughout North America. For more information about Endura-Veyor, Inc. please visit https://www.endura-veyor.com/ or email sales@endura-veyor.com.