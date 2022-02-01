KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES PATRICK GROVE, SITE SUPERVISOR

Patrick joins KPI with 17+ years of leadership experience in the private sector and the United States Army. His most recent role was as Commercial Carpenter for Appletech Design & Construction Inc. where he worked on over 50 US Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Public Works lead job sites. He was also selected out of a 12-man crew of Journeymen and apprentice carpenters to be the Superintendent’s partner due to his motivation, initiative, work ethic, and quality of work.

Patrick is currently working on a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science from the American Military University in West Virginia. He has also completed a Basic Leadership Course at Camp Ashland, Nebraska and an Advanced Leadership Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Patrick’s leadership experience, especially while in the military, will aid KPI in maintaining safe and efficient project sites. KPI proudly welcomes Patrick as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.