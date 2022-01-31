Hytrol To Exhibit at MHI’s MODEX 2022

ATLANTA— Hytrol will feature the newest additions and enhancements to its products at MODEX 2022 in booth #9411 in March.

Products that will be featured are the ProSort 1100 MS, ProSort 1400 LP, SBC, and the E24MC. These products feature the latest innovations in material handling from Hytrol. Exhibitors will learn about how these conveying options offer quick, efficient, and accurate results. Plus, there will be a live demonstration of the E24MC.

“The E24MC conveyor systems are commonly used in quick deployment and last-mile distribution centers,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “As a compliment, Hytrol’s E24 product line is also part of our Preferred Delivery Program.”

Introduced in 2021, the Preferred Delivery Program was created to offer customers a select number of products within a three-week ship date with more products to be added in the future.

“Historically, Hytrol has offered faster delivery on products than any other major conveyor company,” said President David Peacock. “Our Preferred Delivery Program is our path to build on that legacy.”

Hytrol's ProSort 1400 LP has many of the same features of the 1100 series and is specifically designed to handle large parcel applications where product diverting needs to be both positive and gentle. It can sort up to 350 feet per minute and the max product weight is 75 pounds per foot.

“Items once deemed too heavy or unusual in shape for conveyance can now be moved confidently using this specific ProSort product,” Smith said.

The ProSort 1100 MS is a smaller, high-speed sliding shoe sorter, with a breakaway shoe. It is made to handle smaller items and is useful for e-commerce and parcel industries.

“We wanted to create a ProSort that fits the needs of industries that have smaller packages needing to be sorted quickly and efficiently. The ProSort 1100 MS is suited for the fast-paced work of e-commerce and industries that require similar conveyance,” said Research and Development Manager Ty Keller.

The SBC is a powered belt turn that provides a positive flow of products through a curve. The conveyor is versatile in that it can transport a wide variety of products, and it is available in 45, 60, and 90 degrees.

“Hytrol’s SBC belt turn can be used in both high and low speed applications. I’d say this curve has the best delivery in the market right now,” said Smith.

This year Hytrol will be celebrating 75 years of business—that history has seen Hytrol grow into a private company with more than 1600 employees in 2022 and a diverse range of products.

“When Tom Loberg founded Hytrol in 1947, there was no way he could have envisioned the technology and scale his organization would reach in 75 years. What he could envision is the type of company he wanted to build, one committed to relationships with our employees and our supplier base and with the incredible IP network and end users. That vision continues to flourish 75 years later and our commitment to Tom’s vision continues to guide our path,” said Peacock.

Visit Hytrol’s booth #9411 and enjoy a cup of coffee and learn how we Lead The Way. MODEX 2022 takes place from March 28-31 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Schedule a meeting at https://www.picktime.com/hytrol.