Transforming Warehouse Space with Modular Wall Systems

January 28, 2022
Space needs can change rapidly in manufacturing and industrial environments with a boost in production, employees, or new equipment. While these are significant signs of an expanding company, these increases can come with growing pains for a facility. For example, more employees often means an increase in the available workspace, and new machinery can lead to an overall louder manufacturing environment. Fortunately, companies with these issues have a semi-permanent, flexible solution to these space needs.

Modular wall systems allow businesses to enclose practically any part of their facility with a temporary, panelized wall design. The wall system utilizes a three-inch-thick wall panel and binder-post system to create entirely custom wall layouts and designs. The system's binder posts function to connect panels together while also serving as a raceway for electrical and data. The wall panels themselves can be formed from a wide range of materials, allowing customers to pick their own wall facings, substrates, and insulative core, depending on their facility needs. Panel Built's standard wall panel is a vinyl-covered gypsum panel with a polystyrene core. However, Panel Built also offers specialized wall panel types with added R-Values, STC Ratings, and fire ratings.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began constructing pre-manufactured, panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on-site in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all your building projects.

