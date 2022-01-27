DAT names Chris Kucharski Chief Technology Officer

DAT Freight & Analytics today named Chris Kucharski as its Chief Technology Officer. Chris joins DAT’s executive team and will oversee the engineering organization, where he will play a critical role in propelling the company into its next phase of growth.



Chris brings deep technical experience to the industry’s largest marketplace for spot truckload freight, with a background in engineering, infrastructure and software architecture. He will oversee the development and operations of DAT’s products, as well as the evaluation and implementation of strategic partnership opportunities, product integrations and venture investments in freight technology.



Prior to joining DAT, Chris was Vice President of Engineering at ID.me, a digital identity network with 64 million members and 145,000 individuals joining daily. Chris also served as Senior Vice President of Technology at Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) and held leadership roles at Nordstrom, Dimensional Fund Advisors and Dell Corp.



“Chris’s vision and leadership will be invaluable to our executive and engineering teams as we create intuitive, integrated and intelligent services for our customers,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Chief Executive Officer and President. “He will help drive the evolution of the industry’s most robust end-to-end freight management system and lead DAT to achieve our aggressive technology goals.”



“Technology is accelerating growth in supply chain management and the efficient movement of freight,” Chris said. “I’m excited to lead the engineering team at DAT as we deliver products that help customers keep up with the pace of change.”