Open Sky Group Starts 2022 Strong with 49% increase in 2021 Booked Sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 26, 2022) – Open Sky Group, award-winning, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, announces a strong start to 2022 on the heels of significant growth in 2021. The company saw an impressive 49 percent increase in booked sales. Other 2021 growth areas included adding eight new clients, increasing headcount by 22 percent, adding new leadership team members, and a PGA TOUR sponsorship, featuring world-ranked golfer, Cameron Smith.

Eric “Mac” McPherson joined as vice president of client services, adding 25+ years of supply chain experience and 10+ years with Blue Yonder, doubling down on Open Sky Group’s commitment to focusing on the customer. Casey Winans joined the team earlier in the year as senior vice president of advisory services, bringing 20 years of customer-facing experience in the supply chain and software industries to the firm. Its partnership with golfer Cameron Smith, an Australian native and first PGA TOUR winner of 2022, emphasizes the firm’s Australian ties with offices in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

“We have much to be proud of and thankful for over the past 12 months,” said Open Sky Group CRO, Chad Kramlich. “Our performance is a true testament to the strength of our teams, efficacy of our approach, and most importantly, the trust our clients put in us to deliver successful projects that add demonstrable value, even over the past few more challenging years.”

Open Sky Group specializes in WMS, Labor, and TMS software implementations and upgrades, having completed 37 implementations in 2021. Thanks to the company’s proven, agile methodology and proprietary, pre-configured solutions, clients average a four-to-six-month turnaround on projects, lowering costs and reducing risk.

Open Sky Group celebrated its 15th anniversary as a company on February 14, 2021. “We have a saying at Open Sky Group,” said Sardeson. “Enjoy what you do, who you do it with, and how you do it, and good things will happen. May our 16th year follow suit.”

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.