A new CEO at AGILOX

AGILOX makes new top management appointments. Helmut Schmid takes over as CEO in January 2022, as successor to the previous CEO Franz Humer. Schmid will continue the AMR manufacturer's ongoing strategy to expand its global market share. As the sole managing director of AGILOX, he also adds three new authorized signatories to the management team, Josef Baumann-Rott, Klaus Pucher and Robert Mayer.

Helmut Schmid, who was the head of Germany and Western Europe at cobot market leader Universal Robots for many years, is now taking over as CEO of AGILOX. With Schmid, an internationally experienced managing director and robotics enthusiast, the company is continuing on its path of further expansion. In his previous appointment Schmid was Managing Director of the German cobot pioneer Franka Emika GmbH in Munich.

New leadership for AGILOX

Helmut Schmid is a specialist in growth strategies, business development, change management, internationalization, sales and marketing. In his long career, he has already founded several companies, managed them profitably and, in particular, implemented scalable business models, often developing new sales processes and structures and implementing new go-to-market strategies in a targeted manner. The graduate aircraft engineer has also made a name for himself as co-founder of the German Robotics Association and Robotics Ventures GmbH. Now, the new CEO of AGILOX wants to drive forward the company's further development and internationalize it. "AGILOX is a brand with a strong base and an equally high market potential. I look forward to contributing my experience to the company in order to continue to develop it profitably and position it durably on the market," says Schmid.

Seamless transition

"With his years of experience in the robotics environment, Helmut Schmid brings in-depth technical as well as management expertise, and now as CEO of AGILOX, can further develop the company from its excellent starting position and support our planned growth with the goal of becoming the world's leading AMR provider," said Dr. Thorsten Dippel, Managing Director of the Carlyle Group, which has been involved as key partner of AGILOX since June 2021. Daniel Haider, Managing Director of Raiffeisen Invest Holding GmbH & Co KG, likewise highlights the international industry experience of the new CEO: "We are very pleased that such a renowned expert in robotics is putting his trust in AGILOX. With Helmut Schmid as our new CEO, we are continuing the drive for dynamic growth at an international level." The company's previous CEO, Franz Humer, is also pleased with the new top manager: "It was particularly important to us as founders that the new CEO continues AGILOX's successfully established strategy for the future, while furthering our brand DNA. In Helmut Schmid, AGILOX is getting a CEO who will develop the company progressively and keep us on the right track for the future." Schmid is also looking forward to the new challenge: "I am looking forward to continuing the good preparation work with the entire team and from now on, become a contributor to the AGILOX success story. Internationalization and the further expansion of the headquarters in Neukirchen near Lambach are just a few of the major topics I am looking forward to addressing." Franz Humer is joining the Board of AGILOX as Executive Chairman and will prepare the company’s next strategic steps, notably in the area of product development and organisation in the US. Dirk Erlacher is moving to China and will build up the Asian market from Shanghai.

The AGILOX Company

Since 2009, AGILOX has stood for intelligent automated guided vehicles with added value that meet the highest quality criteria. The aim of the company, a specialist in intralogistics robots, is to enable customers to flexibly design their intralogistics with the help of its products. To do this it developed the industry’s most manoeuvrable pallet AMR, the AGILOX ONE. In 2021, the company added an autonomous counterbalanced forklift, AGILOX OCF to its product portfolio. The intralogistics robots are developed and produced exclusively at the company’s headquarters in Austria, which currently employs around 100 people.