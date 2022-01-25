Dermody Properties Announces the Completion of LogistiCenter℠ at Miller Road

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the completion of LogistiCenter at Miller Road, a 154,440-square-foot, e-commerce-ready property located at 2800 Miller Road. The building is immediately available for lease.

Located in the East Stonecrest submarket of Atlanta, this is the closest new product to Interstate-285 delivered in years. It features a 32-foot clear height, 150 car parking stalls, 23 trailer stalls, 35 dock high doors, an ESFR fire protection system and build-to-suit office space.

“Atlanta is seeing very strong leasing activity in the market with very few properties to choose from,” said Greg Ryan, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “Atlanta’s low business cost, abundance of labor, robust infrastructure, and port access have made this metro an important national distribution hub.”

The East Stonecrest submarket consists of 17,585,935 square feet of industrial space with a vacancy rate of 4.0%, making it one of the lowest in metro Atlanta. Most of these properties are owned by investment firms or owner-users who execute both distribution and manufacturing models. The submarket greatly benefits from its access to Interstate-20, Interstate-285 and the Southeastern ports.

“This is an ideal opportunity for companies looking to expand their business in the Southeastern United States,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “This is Dermody Properties' second ground-up LogistiCenter℠ development in this region as we recognize the importance of this location for customers with e-commerce, distribution and/or warehousing operations.”

Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard is the leasing broker for the project.

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information and to view the leasing video, please visit the Dermody Properties website.