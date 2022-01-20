Slync.io Bolsters Leadership Team to Enhance Groundbreaking Logistics Technology Solutions

Dallas, TX — January 20, 2022 — Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration®, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today three new additions to its leadership team as the company strategically expands its solutions, services and expertise to meet demand.

Stephanie Herminjard joins Slync.io as Vice President of Solutions Management. Based in Hong Kong, Herminjard brings more than 15 years of experience leading logistics operations in the Asia Pacific market. Herminjard joins Slync.io from DHL Global Freight Forwarding, where she most recently served as Head of International Supply Chain (ISC) for the Asia-Pacific region. In that role, Herminjard provided leadership for more than 600 employees for all aspects of business development, finance, customer service, operations, IT and human resources, in a division that was responsible for €200 million annual revenue and about 70% of the overall budget and P&L for DHL ISC globally.

“I got to know Stephanie as a customer of Slync and couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team,” said Chris Kirchner, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Slync.io. “Her knowledge of logistics operations at a global scale will be extremely valuable to our customers around the world. It is also important for Slync to have a member of our global leadership team in Hong Kong.”

Slync.io has also promoted Corey Bertsch to Vice President of Solutions Management, where he will work alongside Herminjard to lead the company’s solutions roadmap and development. Bertsch has more than two decades of industry experience and has held various operational, IT, and product management leadership roles while at DHL and JDEdwards. Bertsch’s areas of expertise include order management, export/import operations, warehouse management, and end-to-end supply chain visibility. He joined Slync.io in 2021, leading the launch of Slync’s Booking and Allocation Management solution.

“Corey has been a great partner for our customers since joining Slync and this new role reflects his contributions” Kirchner said. “In his expanded role, Corey will partner with Stephanie to further cement Slync’s position as the premier logistics technology partner for the world’s biggest LSPs and shippers.”

Along with the new solutions management team, Slync.io is also enhancing its go-to-market strategy. Matt Gunn has been promoted to serve as Slync’s first Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining Slync.io in 2020, Gunn has served in multiple marketing leadership roles at GT Nexus, Infor, and LLamasoft, and has specialized in new product introductions and innovative programs in supply chain product marketing, demand generation, and communications.

“We believe that 2022 will be a pivotal year for global logistics and are excited to play an active role in moving the industry forward with technology solutions that accelerate processes, enhance operational resilience, and deliver more profitable outcomes for our customers,” Gunn said. “With these additions to our leadership team, Slync.io is doubling down on its commitment to bringing deep industry expertise into every product we create.”

