Softeon Featured Powerful Fulfillment Suite at NRF Retail’s BIG Show 2022 in New York City

Reston, VA -- Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best record of customer success, demonstrated its powerful fulfillment suite of solutions at the National Retail Federation Retail’s BIG Show at the Javits Center in New York City, Jan. 16-18, 2022

Softeon’s fulfillment solutions for retailers and consumer goods companies are focused around a central value proposition: Meeting customer demand and service commitments at the least possible cost, achieved through real-time orchestration of fulfillment process at multiple levels of the supply chain.

Softeon’s fulfillment solution components, available as integrated systems or as stand-alone capabilities, include the following:

Distributed Order Management (DOM): Softeon offers retailers and other companies a robust, highly configurable DOM solution. The Softeon DOM delivers Omnichannel enablement (e.g., buy on-line, pick-up in store, or BOPIS) and optimal order sourcing to select the lowest shipping cost while considering customer service requirements and network capacities and constraints. It allows retailers to orchestrate order fulfillment at the network level, dynamically executing precise business and fulfillment rules for each and every order in real-time.

Better yet, Softeon DOM can be integrated with a company’s existing systems and deployed in a matter of months, versus the extended time and cost associated with many offerings currently in the market.

Advanced Warehouse Management/Warehouse Execution Systems: Softeon offers powerful WMS capabilities that meet even the most complex needs for retail distribution and e-fulfillment, including support for all popular picking and replenishment models, sophisticated allocation functionality across channels, crossdocking, vendor compliance tracking, and much more.

Now Softeon has also released a robust Warehouse Execution System (WES), with innovative capabilities for optimizing the picking and shipping processes; optimizing resource allocation through a unique simulation capability; managing and coordinating activities across different equipment and processing areas in the DC with a single system; direct integration and optimization of picking sub-systems such as put walls, smart carts, pick-to-light, mobile robots and more.

The Softeon WMS and WES orchestrate order fulfillment at the distribution center level, similarly using a dynamic rules engine to make smart fulfillment decisions. The WMS and WES can be deployed independently, or together in the first integrated Warehouse Management and Execution System in the industry.

In addition to these powerful solutions to orchestrate Omnichannel fulfillment, Softeon provides a robust suite of complementary capabilities, including:

Store Fulfillment: Softeon offers a “lite” solution for managing store fulfillment, including inventory management, order picking in the store, backroom order packing, parcel shipping and more.

Vendor Drop Ship: The drop-ship module, a component of Softeon’s Distributed Order Management system, offers a powerful yet easy to deploy solution for routing orders to vendors for direct customer fulfillment.

Returns: Softeon’s Reverse Logistics solution leverages the powerful rules engine that underlies the entire suite of solutions to manage appropriate returns disposition based on a wide number of configurable attributes. It is successfully deployed both in-store and in returns center/DC applications.

Vendor Portal: Connect with off-shore or domestic suppliers to send POs, receiving acknowledgements, print compliance labels, generate advanced ship notices, view in-transit inventories and more.

“Today, companies need fulfillment orchestration and optimization at multiple levels far beyond what supply chain execution software has traditionally provided,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon, adding “Stand alone or together, Softeon DOM, WMS and WES can synchronize complex fulfillment processes to meet customer requirements at the least possible operating cost, across the network or in the DC.”

Softeon’s roster of retail and eCommerce customers continues to grow, and includes companies in apparel, shoes, jewelry, hard goods, C-stores, third party logistics (3PL) and more.

Omnichannel retailer Duluth Trading Company CIO and SVP of Logistics Christopher Teufel joined Softeon’s Gilmore and Satish Kumar for a seminar presentation on “Orchestrating Omnichannel Fulfillment Success at Duluth Trading Company” on Monday January 17.

