Trucker Tools Integrates with AirIQ to Expand Real-Time Shipment Visibility

RESTON, VIRGINIA and TORONTO, ONTARIO – JANUARY 18, 2022 – Trucker Tools is again expanding the information available on its real-time visibility platform with the addition of location data from electronic logging devices (ELDs) on AirIQ’s IoT platform. AirIQ operates throughout North America offering a full suite of IoT products and services to truckload fleets and independent owner operators.

The addition of real-time data from AirIQ’s ELD solution provides another source of reliable shipment location information, complementing the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, which uses the embedded GPS features of the driver’s smart phone to provide real-time, accurate in-transit location updates as frequently as every 15 minutes. The integration, which was completed last month and is now live, will provide Trucker Tools customers with richer, more comprehensive shipment visibility data.

Founded in 1997, AirIQ has long been a North American pioneer in wireless asset management, providing one of the most efficient IoT, fleet tracking and electronic logging device (ELD) solutions in the industry. Its portfolio includes software services, equipment and telematics supporting fleet maintenance, safety, regulatory compliance and analytics across all modes of trucking. Its ELD solution, available throughout the U.S. and Canada, has been widely adopted among hundreds of trucking fleets with proven results driving reduced fuel costs, improved driver safety, and automated hours of service reporting requirements throughout Canada and the United States. AirIQ’s ELD solution is registered with the FMCSA in the United States and is in the process of being certified in Canada.

“AirIQ joins nearly 70 of the most popular ELD/telematics providers who are connected to Trucker Tools,” said Prasad Gollapalli, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Collectively, the integrated providers serve an aggregated base of over 200,000 fleets with some 3.5 million installed units,” he continued.

Gollapalli noted that the provision of ELD data into the Trucker Tools platform is completely permission based, with the truck owner and/or driver maintaining full control over access. Once user permission is received, a pre-built API (application programming interface) connects the Trucker Tools platform to the ELD, activating automated transmission of in-transit location data from the truck ELD unit.

“We’re excited to add AirIQ to our stable of ELD partners, providing yet another source of accurate, real-time data to bolster the critical visibility information that brokers and shippers use to manage supply chain velocity,” Gollapalli said. He emphasized as key benefits ease of use and simplicity for the trucker, with one-step activation, and automated updates which require no driver intervention.

“It’s really a convenience and time-saving feature for the trucker, who simply has to provide permission access, then we do the rest,” Gollapalli said. He noted as well that the only data passing to Trucker Tools from the AirIQ ELD is in-transit location updates. No other ELD data is shared.

Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ, explained that the partnership with Trucker Tools aligns with AirIQ’s strategy of continually adding value to its portfolio – and solving challenges for shippers and fleet operators. “We initiated this collaboration at the request of several AirIQ ELD users, who wanted access within Trucker Tools to the precise location data our units provide to enhance visibility to shipments in-transit,” stated Mr. Robb.

“Considering today’s congested supply chains and tight trucking capacity, knowing exactly where your shipment is in real time is more critical than ever,” Mr. Robb added. “With Trucker Tools, we are enabling the provision of real-time location updates as an added benefit to our customers, while maintaining security and access control over ELD data that supports other operations management and analytics uses”, continued Mr. Robb.

Gollapalli noted as well that the integration benefits truckers by providing another choice to simplify and automate the provision of tracking data – and eliminate annoying “check calls” from brokers.

“We have thousands of ‘micro’ truckload fleets and independent owner operators actively using Trucker Tools digital freight matching, one-click simplified automated booking, automated load tracking and carrier relationship management software and services,” Gollapalli noted. “Truckers and fleets that have installed AirIQ ELDs will be able to choose between their ELD or the Trucker Tools mobile app to provide tracking data. The platform has built in rules and instructions that eliminate duplicate data and ensure accurate reporting,” continued Gollapalli.

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to-date has been downloaded by more than 1.6 million truckers, and is actively used by some 170,000 small fleets, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. In addition to predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management, the app has 17 of the most sought-after features and resources drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The Trucker Tools platform also is the digital freight management solution of choice for over 300 freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.