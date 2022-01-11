Sleek Technologies Partners with Novigo to Provide Advanced Freight Procurement Solutions

Sleek Technologies has today announced a new partnership with Novigo. Through this collaboration, the companies are looking to replace the antiquated processes and massive data gaps with AI-powered automation technology and 100% data transparency.

Through Sleek Technologies Solutions Suite, customers have access to highly configurable intelligent freight procurement SaaS, called OTS, which uses AI to dynamically source compliant, asset-based carriers. Advanced freight procurement analytics, called TL360, provides four customizable executive dashboards that fill in data gaps so shippers can make informed, data-driven decisions to increase resilience, sustainability and provide cost reduction opportunities.

After a difficult 2021, many shippers have made transformation a priority to help overcome unprecedented supply chain challenges. Shippers will invest in technology that turns static processes into automated ones, partner with solutions that provide 100% data transparency to replace hunches with educated data-driven decisions, and expert consulting to push transformation forward in an effective, efficient manner that has little disruption to current business.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Novigo, global leaders in supply chain execution consulting,” said Mike Nervick, CEO of Sleek Technologies. “Our automation software and real-time executive dashboards fit perfectly into Novigo’s mission to power transformation and uncover improvement opportunities, especially cost reduction opportunities that mitigate double-digit rising truckload cost, within the supply chain.”