KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES GERALD ALTIERI, DIRECTOR OF LIFETIME SERVICES, SALES

Gerald joins KPI with 13+ years of experience in sales and business development. His most recent role was as US Regional Sales Manager of Commercial Products at Honeywell - Intelligrated where he facilitated the introduction and conversion of new products and services throughout the Mid-West and West Coast territories of the United States.

Gerald holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electronics Engineering from ITT Technical Institute in California. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Gerald’s sales experience will aid KPI in providing exemplary lifetime services for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Gerald as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.