Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES GERALD ALTIERI, DIRECTOR OF LIFETIME SERVICES, SALES

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES GERALD ALTIERI, DIRECTOR OF LIFETIME SERVICES, SALES
January 11, 2022
No Comments

Gerald joins KPI with 13+ years of experience in sales and business development. His most recent role was as US Regional Sales Manager of Commercial Products at Honeywell - Intelligrated where he facilitated the introduction and conversion of new products and services throughout the Mid-West and West Coast territories of the United States.

Gerald holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electronics Engineering from ITT Technical Institute in California. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Gerald’s sales experience will aid KPI in providing exemplary lifetime services for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Gerald as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing