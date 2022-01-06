CBRE Brokers $53.5 Million Sale of 20-Building Portfolio in Fort Collins, Colo.

CBRE announced the $53.5 million sale of Prospect Innovation Campus, a 20-building portfolio of R&D, office and industrial properties in Fort Collins, Colo., to Ogilvie Properties.



Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner, Jim Bolt, Jessica Ostermick, James Brady, Patrick Devereaux and Campbell Davis with CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller, a partnership between affiliates of Quilvest Capital Partners, Cress Capital and MLN Partners. Pete Kelly with CBRE in Fort Collins served as the leasing advisor.



Prospect Innovation Campus is located on 30 acres at the southeast corner of E Prospect Rd and S Timberline Rd. The campus is two miles from Colorado State University, three miles from downtown Fort Collins, and one mile from Interstate 25, connecting Northern Colorado to downtown Denver.



“This was a rare opportunity to acquire nearly 365,000 sq. ft. in Colorado’s fastest-growing market. Fort Collins is known for its pipeline of highly educated workers and an expanding life sciences industry,” said Mr. Ballenger, executive vice president, CBRE.



The 20 buildings are used in a variety of ways including engineering services, manufacturing, research and development, lab, medical and warehousing.



“The portfolio’s mix of building types enables it to compete effectively for a wide range of tenants in a variety of industries. This idea is validated by the fact that the campus is leased to 45 tenants, representing industries such as technology, renewable energy, life sciences, government and healthcare. Many of the companies are long-term tenants with an average tenure of nearly 13 years,” added Tom Parnell, managing partner, Cress Capital.



The 20 buildings were part of a 23-building portfolio the seller purchased in May 2017 for $55.55 million. During its ownership, the seller executed new and renewal leases representing more than 400,000 sq. ft. and increased in-place rents by over 25 percent, while also increasing occupancy. In particular, the seller negotiated and signed a long-term lease with its largest tenant, which occupied two of the largest buildings in the portfolio that were sold in a separate transaction in February 2021. In addition, a single-tenant building was sold in October 2019.





About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.



About Quilvest Capital Partners

The Quilvest Group is a global wealth manager and private equity investor, with approximately $16 billion in assets under management. With a 120-year, seven generation family shareholder heritage, the Quilvest Group takes a principal approach to investing. The Firm’s history and stability speak directly to the consistency and trustworthiness required to manage the wealth of private investors, families and institutions alike. The Quilvest Capital Partners unit manages approximately $6 billion of alternative assets, including Corporate Private Equity, Co-investments, Private Debt and Real Estate Private Equity. Quilvest employs a flexible approach to real estate investing, with experience acquiring properties across various asset classes, strategies, and risk profiles. The team works alongside strong local operating partners to add value at the real estate level by repositioning properties, infuse capital to accelerate growth initiatives, and capitalize on market dislocations favoring specific submarkets and niche opportunities. For additional information, please reference http://www.quilvestcapitalpartners.com.



About Cress Capital

Formed in 2012 and headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Cress specializes in the acquisition of primarily office and industrial properties in the Western U.S. At its core, Cress believes that superior risk-adjusted returns are achieved by acquiring mispriced assets, adding value and knowing when to sell. For more information, visit www.cresscapital.com.



About MLN Partners

MLN Partners is a private investment firm focused on acquiring, re-positioning and developing real estate nationally alongside leading local operating partners. MLN has a proven track record investing and overseeing assets on behalf of a network of institutional and private investors as well as for its own account. With the increasing integration of technology and real estate, MLN has broadened its investment focus beyond traditional “bricks and sticks” to include investments in real estate technology companies seeking to capitalize on secular trends.