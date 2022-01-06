Cimcorp Expands its North American Team with Two Experienced Sales Executives

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Jan. 6, 2022 – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces the addition of Adam Gurga, Sales Manager, and Collin Russell, Director of Business Development, to its North American sales team. With extensive backgrounds in supply chain, material handling, and automation, the two seasoned sales executives will foster new and existing client relationships to support Cimcorp’s growth strategy in the U.S. grocery distribution market.

“The need for automation is on the rise in the U.S. fresh food and grocery sector, as businesses face increasingly high customer expectations and unprecedented supply chain disruptions. At Cimcorp, we’re focused on growing our North American presence to satisfy this demand,” explained Derek Rickard, Director of Sales, Cimcorp Automation Ltd. “I am very excited to welcome Adam and Collin to the team, and am confident they will be tremendous assets in helping our clients solve their biggest fresh food distribution challenges.”

A motivated and results-driven sales professional, Adam Gurga boasts 14 years of experience in the supply chain, warehousing, and food & beverage industries. He is skilled in building long- term customer relationships, with a passion for delivering solutions that meet each client’s unique needs and objectives. Gurga’s extensive knowledge of reusable packaging methods will also prove invaluable in the grocery and fresh food space.

“I’m very proud to be joining Cimcorp in its efforts to provide innovative intralogistics solutions to grocery retailers across North America,” commented Gurga. “Through automation, grocers and fresh food providers can realize incredible gains in their warehousing and distribution operations, and I am excited to introduce many new customers to the full range of solutions Cimcorp has to offer.”

Collin Russell also joins Cimcorp’s roster of sales professionals, bringing a strong focus on developing strategic partnerships with high-level decision makers and driving regional growth. His ample knowledge of the material handling sector includes micro-fulfillment—a growing strategy in the grocery retail market to reduce order fulfillment costs, while boosting speed and consumer satisfaction.

“Global trends all point to the rise of micro-fulfillment, as online orders and at-home deliveries for groceries and fresh food show no sign of slowing down,” noted Russell. “I am excited to lend my experience in micro-fulfillment strategies to Cimcorp, helping to bring automated solutions while fostering partnerships to further sustainable packaging to some of the biggest players in the grocery retail space.”

Gurga and Russell will both report to Director of Sales, Derek Rickard. To contact Cimcorp’s North America sales office, email: sales_na@cimcorp.com.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group is a manufacturer and integrator of intralogistics automation whose intelligent solutions have brought peace of mind to warehouses and distribution centers for half a century. Thanks to an agile and innovative mindset, Cimcorp has rapidly grown from its northern roots in Finland and now operates offices throughout the globe.

Cimcorp serves as a lifelong partner for its clients, offering a full scope of automation solutions together with services that make businesses more profitable. The company’s suppliers comply with tight quality standards and all parts are precisely made for Cimcorp equipment. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.