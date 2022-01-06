KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ALEXANDER KIDD, SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Alexander joins KPI with experience in coding and software development. He recently

graduated from the Full Stack Java and C# / .NET MAXimum Coding Boot Camp in Mason,

Ohio. He successfully completed an intensive 423-hour Full Stack Software Developer course

focused on programming fundamentals, advanced constructs, SQL, front-end web technologies,

and project management.

Alexander holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Cedarville University in Ohio.

His recent coding training and coursework will aid KPI in custom software development for their

clients. KPI proudly welcomes Alexander as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.