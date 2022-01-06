Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ALEXANDER KIDD, SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

January 6, 2022
Alexander joins KPI with experience in coding and software development. He recently
graduated from the Full Stack Java and C# / .NET MAXimum Coding Boot Camp in Mason,
Ohio. He successfully completed an intensive 423-hour Full Stack Software Developer course
focused on programming fundamentals, advanced constructs, SQL, front-end web technologies,
and project management.

Alexander holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Cedarville University in Ohio.
His recent coding training and coursework will aid KPI in custom software development for their
clients. KPI proudly welcomes Alexander as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
